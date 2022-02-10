Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 145,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,809. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

