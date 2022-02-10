Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $100.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.14.

THC opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,284 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

