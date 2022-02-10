Templeton Global Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

