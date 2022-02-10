Templeton Global Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.
Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $5.69.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.