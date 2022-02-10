Tellor Market Capitalization Tops $59.25 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $25.67 or 0.00058079 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $59.25 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00107963 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,912 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,220 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.