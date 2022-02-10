Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

