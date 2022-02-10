TD Securities Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$24.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on Héroux-Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.00. 65,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.92. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$14.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

