TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc Prices IPO at $4.25 Per Share (TCBP)

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc (TCBP) plans to raise $16 million in an initial public offering on the week of February 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,800,000 shares at $4.25 per share.

In the last year, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc generated $3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $14.9 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “TCB, based in Scotland, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapy products that are based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T (abbreviated as GD-T) cell platform. Harnessing the innate ability of GD-Ts has enabled TCB to develop a range of clinical-stage cell therapies designed to combat identified cancers and viral infections. TCB is embarking on Phase II-into-pivotal (Phase III) clinical studies, which are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021, following United Kingdom and European Union regulations, with a view to launching its first oncology product, which will be for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (abbreviated as AML). The Company plans to conduct similar clinical trials in the United States in 2022 for the treatment of AML following an application to the FDA in H1 2022. Clinical results generated thus far have enabled TCB to obtain FDA orphan drug status for its method of treatment of AML. In addition to unmodified allogenic GD-Ts for treatment of blood cancers, TCB is also developing an innovative range of genetically modified chimeric antigen receptor modified T cell (abbreviated as CAR-T) products for treatment of solid cancers. TCB believes that solid cancers are more difficult to treat than blood cancers and may require addition of a chimeric antigen receptor (abbreviated as CAR) to (i) help therapeutic cells ‘navigate’ into diseased cancerous tissue, and (ii) retain therapeutic cells in-situ at the lesion for maximum efficacy. In response to the recent pandemic, because GD-Ts are natural killers of virally infected cells, as well as cancerous cells, TCB is planning clinical studies to treat patients with both acute and long term COVID-19 symptoms. We believe acute COVID-19 trials will start in the fourth quarter of 2021. (Note: TC BioPharm cut its small unit IPO again – in an F-1/A filing on Feb. 9, 2022 – to estimated IPO proceeds of $16 million, down 27.3 percent from $22 million under the terms filed in late January. The deal’s pricing and NASDAQ debut are now expected early in the week of Feb. 14. The revised terms call for fewer shares – 3.76 million (3,764,706) American Depositary Shares, down from 5.18 million ADS previously – and more warrants – 7.53 million (7,529,412) warrants, up from 6.47 million (6,470,585) warrants. Each unit will now consist of one ADS and two warrants, compared with one ADS and 1.25 warrants per unit under the terms filed on Jan. 31, 2022. The latest filing kept the IPO’s estimated price at $4.25 per unit. The ADS are expected to trade under the proposed stock symbol “TCBP” and the warrants under the proposed symbol “TCBPW”. This IPO’s initial terms called for 6.25 million shares at $7 to $9 to raise $50 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 27, 2021. TC BioPharm revamped the IPO to a $30 million unit offering in a Dec. 23, 2021, filing with the SEC.) “.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc was founded in 2013 and has 72 employees. The company is located at Maxim 1, 2 Parklands Way Holytown, Motherwell, ML1 4WR Scotland, United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0) 141 433 7557.

