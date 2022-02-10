Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.