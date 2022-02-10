Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.
Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
