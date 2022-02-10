Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

ACN stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,721. The company has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.63. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

