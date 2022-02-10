Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9,707.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.12. 2,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

