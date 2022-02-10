Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 184,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443,606. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,082 shares of company stock valued at $73,326,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

