Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $13.36 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.