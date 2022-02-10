Tap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,290.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Tap has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $7,290.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107814 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

