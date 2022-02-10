Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after buying an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $46,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $122.44 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 421.72 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $8,081,181. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.