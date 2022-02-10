Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

