T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.