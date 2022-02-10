T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

