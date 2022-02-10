Swop (SWOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.36 Million

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $50,110.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00010291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.00 or 0.07287760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,235.09 or 1.00240768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00051589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Swop’s total supply is 1,976,801 coins and its circulating supply is 2,061,705 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

