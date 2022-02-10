Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,000 shares during the quarter. Switch makes up about 6.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $63,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 7,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,729. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $815,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $14,661,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

