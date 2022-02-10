Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

