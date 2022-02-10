Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCPU)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVCPU. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,960,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000.
