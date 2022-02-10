Swerve Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $826,352.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00107093 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,296,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,103,042 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

