SVB Leerink Weighs in on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

AVEO opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

