SVB Leerink Comments on Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.25) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%.

RXDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

RXDX opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.