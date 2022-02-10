SVB Leerink Comments on BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.96) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.65 and its 200-day moving average is $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $194.50 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

