Susquehanna Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.