SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002261 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $19,328.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.78 or 0.07208152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,791.21 or 0.99834050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006418 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,944 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

