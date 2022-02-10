Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $387,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $2,043,977. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

