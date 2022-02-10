SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 761,299 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $5.01.
A number of research firms have weighed in on STKL. reduced their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
The company has a market cap of $575.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
