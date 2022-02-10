SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 761,299 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STKL. reduced their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $575.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

