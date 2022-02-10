Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,257 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $60,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

