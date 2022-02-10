Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.76 billion-$23.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUJHY shares. UBS Group raised Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

