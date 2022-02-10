Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Achieves $3.46 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $156,007.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

