Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,938.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,938.92 and traded as low as $1,466.96. Straumann shares last traded at $1,549.92, with a volume of 95 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,926.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,970.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

