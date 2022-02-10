Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,938.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,938.92 and traded as low as $1,466.96. Straumann shares last traded at $1,549.92, with a volume of 95 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,926.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,970.15.
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.