Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 511,405 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,502. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.