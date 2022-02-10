Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 475.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PREF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,568 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.