Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,540,000 after acquiring an additional 378,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,577,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

