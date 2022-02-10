Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 736,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $54.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

