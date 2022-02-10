STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in STORE Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 2,013,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,813. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

