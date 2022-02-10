StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 31,731 shares valued at $2,016,149. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

