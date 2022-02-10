StockNews.com Upgrades MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to “Hold”

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.29.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

