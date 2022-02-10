StockNews.com Lowers Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Sell

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of FLDM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 973,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,921. The company has a market cap of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,083 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 384,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

