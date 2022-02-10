StockNews.com Lowers Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Sell

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of FLDM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 973,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,921. The company has a market cap of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
