StockNews.com Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock worth $26,142,552 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $61,799,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

