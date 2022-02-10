StockNews.com Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock worth $26,142,552 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $61,799,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.