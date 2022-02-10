Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Cameco has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cameco by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

