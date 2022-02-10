Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 148,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 754% compared to the average daily volume of 17,389 call options.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

