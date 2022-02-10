Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at C$17.74 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$16.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.40.
About Stewart Information Services
Read More
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.