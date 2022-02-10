stETH (Lido) (STETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.06 or 0.07204928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.16 or 0.99701169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

