Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a P/E ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.