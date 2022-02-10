StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $6,895,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,862,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,531,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

