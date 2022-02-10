StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $17,237,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

