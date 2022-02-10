Standpoint Research Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Standpoint Research from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Standpoint Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

TSE:ECN remained flat at $C$5.98 on Thursday. 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,074. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 93.44. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

